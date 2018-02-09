  • STV
John 'Wild Thing' Daly puts Claret Jug up for auction 

Paul O'Hare

The American golfer was a surprise winner of The Open Championship at St Andrews in 1995.

Golf: John Daly kisses the Claret Jug after his triumph at St Andrews in 1995.
Golf: John Daly kisses the Claret Jug after his triumph at St Andrews in 1995. © SNS Group

John Daly has put a replica of the Claret Jug he won at St Andrews in 1995 up for auction.

The American was a surprise Open champion at the Home of Golf.

Daly, whose nickname is Wild Thing, defeated Italy's Constantino Rocca in a four-hole play-off.

The two-time Major winner followed in the footsteps of icons such as Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods by lifting the game's most prestigious title at the Old Course.

Famed for his prodigious length off the tee Daly has battled various personal problems over the years.

He has also released two albums and wrote a song entitled All My Ex's Wear Rolexes.

Daly, now 51, got the keep the real Claret Jug for a year after his win and then bought two 12.5in replicas form the R&A, the game's governing body.

Golf: John Daly's replica Claret Jug
Golf: John Daly's replica Claret Jug Heritage Auctions

The most recent bid, which will then be subject to a 20% buyer's premium, is $30,000 (£21,700).

A statement on the Heritage Auctions website said: "With his massive drives and his reputation for carousing, 'Long John' Daly earned comparisons to iconic ballplayer Babe Ruth during his decorated but checkered career, claiming eighteen PGA Tour victories, inclusive of two Majors.

"The victory at St. Andrews would effectively mark the end of Daly's prime, as his alcoholism would become so problematic that he'd drop out of the 1997 US Open with the shakes.

"So this gorgeous silver prize stands as a closing bookend of sorts for one of the sport's great talents and cautionary tales."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.