Sudden death at Dunfermline hotel sparks police probe

Fife police were called to the Travelodge on Kingseat Road at around 4.40pm.

Sudden death: The situation has been contained Google Maps

A sudden death at a hotel in Dunfermline has sparked a police probe.

Fife police were called to the Travelodge on Kingseat Road at around 4.40pm following "concerns for a person".

Emergency services remain on site.

Police confirmed that the situation has been contained and there are no concerns for members of the public.

Reports on social media of a hostage situation were "untrue".

A police spokesman said: "Police in Fife were called to the Travelodge hotel in Dunfermline around 4.40pm on Saturday 10 February following concern for a person and emergency services remain in attendance dealing with a sudden death.

"We can confirm that this incident has been contained and there are no concerns for members of the public.

"Earlier unofficial posts on social media in relation to a hostage situation at locus are untrue."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.