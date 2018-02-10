Queensferry Crossing diversions in place after car crash

One person cut from car after incident on Saturday night.

Traffic: Delays on crossing after crash. SWNS

Part of the Queensferry Crossing has been shut after a crash.

Two southbound lanes on the bridge across the Firth of Forth were closed following the one-vehicle collision at around 8.10pm on Saturday.

Firefighters used cutting gear to free a casualty from their vehicle, before they were taken into the care of ambulance staff.

Traffic Scotland said the M90 Queensferry Crossing was restricted at J1a on the southbound carriageway due to the incident.

Diversions are in place at the junction which rejoins the motorway immediately after.