Man left with serious injuries after M90 road smash

Collision: The crash happened south of the Queensferry Crossing SWNS

A man has suffered serious injuries after a road smash on the M90.

The 29-year-old was involved in the one-car collision on the M90 south of the Queensferry Crossing at at junction 1A on Saturday night.

He was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The collision happened at around 8.10pm on the southbound carriageway and involved a red BMW 3 series.

Sergeant Scott Sneddon from the Dalkeith Trunk Roads Policing Group said: "Our investigations into the collision are ongoing and we are reviewing CCTV as well as speaking to a number of witnesses.

"There would have been a number of vehicles on the road at the time and we would urge anyone who hasn't spoken to us but saw the vehicle prior to the collision, or the incident itself to come forward.

"Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3653 of 10th February or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous."

