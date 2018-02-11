Man's death treated as murder after body found in flat

Alan Glancy, 47, was found dead by police on February 1 in Edinburgh.

Murder: The death of Alan Glancy is being treated as suspicious Police Scotland

The death of a man found in a flat in Edinburgh is being treated as suspicious.

The body of Alan Glancy, 47, was discovered by police after being called to a property in Port Hamilton at around 4.45pm on February 1

Police have now confirmed they are treating his death as murder.

DCI David Pinkney of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team said: "We are investigating the last known whereabouts of Alan and are keen to speak to anyone who might be able to assist us with this.

"We are aware that Alan attended a medical appointment on the 9th January and we are looking for anyone who has seen Alan or spoken to him between the 9th January and 1st February to come forward.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the Alan's family and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers."

He added: "We are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist our enquiries as we try to establish Alan's movements prior to his death.

"Officers will be carrying out additional patrols to offer reassurance and anyone with concerns or questions can speak to them."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference number 2507 of 1 February or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

