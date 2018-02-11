Teenager missing since Friday 'could be in Glasgow'

Marioara Cirpaci was last seen on Friday morning by a family member in Kirkcaldy.

Missing: The teen could be in Glasgow Police Scotland

A Fife teenager who went missing on Friday could be in Glasgow, police say.

Marioara Cirpaci was last seen at 10am by a family member on Cawdor Crescent, Kirkcaldy.

The 15-year-old has not been seen since and concern for her welfare is growing.



She is described as 5ft 4 inches in height with an average build, fair or blonde shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

The teen was wearing a black knee length skirt and a light grey sleeveless vest.



Inspector Gordon Anderson said :"Concern is growing for Marioara and her family want to know that she is safe and well. Marioara also has friends in Glasgow and may have travelled to this area".

If anyone has seen Marioara or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts, please contact police as a matter of urgency quoting incident number 1807 of 9th February.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number, 101.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.