French rugby players quizzed by police after Scotland game

STV News understand four members of the squad were questioned at Edinburgh Airport.

Match: Scotland beat France 32-26. SNS

French rugby players were questioned by police investigating an allegation of sexual assault after the match against Scotland at Murrayfield.

STV News understands four members of the French squad were questioned over claims of an incident in Edinburgh in the early hours of Monday morning.

However, police have said no crime was committed.

They were questioned before their plane home was due to leave Edinburgh Airport at 11am on Monday. The flight took off at 1pm with all the players believed to be on board.

Scotland beat France 32-26 in the Six Nations match on Sunday.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the French Rugby Federation said: "The FFR confirms that some players are being heard by the Scottish authorities. We are waiting for more information."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following an initial report of sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre during the early hours of Monday, February 12, police conducted various lines of inquiry, including speaking to a number of potential witnesses.

"These inquiries have established that no crime has been committed."

Jo McKinnell, events manager at Tigerlily in George Street, said French players were in the bar on Sunday evening but said there were no incidents.

