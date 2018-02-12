Edinburgh's Garden District plans put to Scottish Ministers

The development at Redheughs Village would deliver 1350 new homes and 150 jobs.

Development: New schools to be built. Murray Estates

The first phase of Edinburgh's Garden District development will be put forward to Scottish Ministers this month.

Murray Estate's plans for Redheughs Village to the west of the city would deliver 1350 new homes and 150 jobs.

The development also includes plans for new primary and nursery schools and a 40 acre park.

Managing director of Murray Capital Group, David Murray, said: "The Garden District project is a critically important development for the economic benefit of Scotland's capital.

"The city economy desperately needs a good mixture of quality housing that is well connected to Edinburgh's growing transport infrastructure, including the new Edinburgh Gateway Station.

"If approved, this development will meet those needs and help unlock growth in a wonderful living environment."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.