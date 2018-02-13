  • STV
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expected in Edinburgh

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The Royal couple will start their visit to the capital at Edinburgh Castle around midday.

Visit: The couple will enjoy a whirlwind tour of the city.
Visit: The couple will enjoy a whirlwind tour of the city. Credit: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to visit Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Their whirlwind tour of the city will take in Edinburgh Castle, Social bite and an evening reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The prince and his fiancée are expected to visit Edinburgh Castle at 12.10pm, where they will greet members of the public.

The couple will also be treated to front row seats to see the firing of the One O'clock Gun.

Prince Harry and Ms Markle will then travel down to Social Bite on Rose Street.

The pair will be the latest in a string of high-profile visitors that Social Bite owner Josh Littlejohn has invited to his shop to learn about the social enterprise.

They are expected to spend around half an hour at the store, speaking to members of staff and hearing their stories.

In previous years, George Clooney, Leonardo Dicaprio and former US President Barack Obama have all visited.

Mr Littlejohn is prepared for the visit - even for Ms Markle's vegan diet.

"We have a fantastic chef at Social Bite", Mr Littlejohn said, "So we have a wide range of vegan and gluten free food available."

The couple will meet the staff of the cafe, of which a quarter were formerly homeless.

In the later afternoon, a reception will be held at the Palace of Hollyroodhouse to celebrate Scotland's Year of Young People.

The Year of Young People is an initiative aimed at celebrating the achievements of Scotland's youth.

Representatives from various organisations will be present at the reception to talk about the engagements they have been involved in so far this year.

