Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on first Edinburgh visit

Hundreds of people lined the streets as the royal couple arrived at Edinburgh Castle.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5732853097001-royal-visit.jpg" />

Hundreds of people gathered in Edinburgh as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official visit to the city.

The couple arrived at Edinburgh Castle shortly after midday in order to see the One O'clock Gun being fired.

Crowds stretched along the castle's esplanade and onto the Royal Mile as onlookers sought to get a glimpse of Harry and Meghan.

The Royal Marines Band Scotland provided music as the former Suits actress and Prince Harry, who became Captain General of the Royal Marines last year, spoke to those in the crowds.

Visit: Crowds gathered at Edinburgh Castle.

Afterwards, they visited a charity sandwich shop run by the social enterprise Social Bite, which provides employment and support for homeless people in Scotland.

The pair spoke to Social Bite co-founders Josh Littlejohn and Alice Thompson, before meeting staff members and customers in the Rose Street shop.

Sonny Murray, 38, was among the workers who spoke to Harry and Meghan.

'They were asking how long we'd been homeless for and how much Social Bite has helped change us and move us on.' Sonny Murray, Social Bite worker

He said: "They were lovely - they were asking how long we'd been homeless for and how much Social Bite has helped change us and move us on by giving us a job and support."

In the afternoon, Harry and his fiancee met representatives from organisations involved in Scotland's Year of Young People at Holyrood Palace.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those to welcome the royals to the palace as part of their final public event of the day.

'This was Ms Markle's first visit to Scotland, and she is very much looking forward to returning many times again in the future.' Kensington Palace

The date of May 19 has been set for the royal wedding, after the couple's engagement was announced in November last year.

Following the visit, Kensington Palace tweeted: "A big thank you to everyone for the warm welcome to Edinburgh today!

"This was Ms Markle's first visit to Scotland, and she is very much looking forward to returning many times again in the future."

