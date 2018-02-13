Team drops French rugby players after Edinburgh 'incident'

Police spoke to six players after allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' at a George Street bar.

Match: Scotland beat France 32-26. SNS

Eight French rugby players who went out in Edinburgh after the Six Nations match against Scotland have been dropped from the squad for the next game due to "inappropriate behaviour", the federation said.

Teddy Thomas, Louis Picamoles, Arthur Iturria, Anthony Belleau, Jonathan Danty, Sekou Macalou, Remi Lamerat and Felix Lambey were omitted from the 31-strong squad for the next game against Italy on February 23.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said they have omitted players who went out in Edinburgh following Sunday's 32-26 loss.

Head coach Jacques Brunel permitted the players a night out after their defeat but he is believed to have taken a dim view of their conduct.

It came to light after Scottish Police delayed their Monday morning flight back to France to question team members in connection with a report of sexual assault.

Police later confirmed that no crime had been committed.

Reports had suggested police became involved after an incident in the Tigerlily bar on Edinburgh's George Street.

In a statement, the FFR said: "Jacques decided to exclude from this list the players who went out after the defeat in Scotland.

"Through this inappropriate behaviour they did not respect their status as international players and the duties that come with that."

News agency AFP reports that of the six players interviewed by police only Yacouba Camara has kept his place.

Thomas, Iturria and Macalou were not among those taken off the plane but have been punished for being in a bar late at night, AFP said.

The absence of Thomas will be a major blow to the team for the Marseille match.

The 24-year-old has been one of the stars of the opening two rounds of the Six Nations, using his pace and footwork to score three tries.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.