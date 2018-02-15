Dog walker slashed in 'violent' attack at sports centre

The assault happened outside the Jack Kane Centre in Niddrie, Edinburgh.

Niddrie: Dog lunged at attacker. Google 2018/PA

A dog walker has been slashed in an attack outside a sports centre.

The assault happened at the Jack Kane Centre at Hunters Hall Park in Niddrie, Edinburgh.

A 26-year-old man was slashed in the face while walking his dog at 7.10pm on Sunday.

His dog then lunged at the attacker, knocking the man to the ground, before he ran off.

The dog walker was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

He may have been left permanently disfigured after the attack.

Constable Peter Gilzean said: "This was a violent attack which has left the victim badly shaken. It could also result in in the victim being permanently disfigured."

Officers believe the attacker was around 6ft and was wearing a dark parka-style jacket and dark grey tracksuit bottoms.

He added: "We are eager to trace the man responsible for this attack as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.