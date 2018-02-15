Bull flight: Warning over 'aggressive' escaped bull

The young bovine has not been seen since running off from the farm in Drymen.

Holy cow: Bull escaped from field in Stirling (file pic). CC by Paul Hayday

The public has been warned not to approach an "aggressive" young bull which has escaped from a field in Stirling.

The animal has not been seen since running off from the farm in Drymen on Thursday.

Police say the bull may become aggressive if it is approached and have urged anyone who has seen it to contact them.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A young bull has escaped from a farm in the area of Gartness Road.

"It's current whereabouts are unknown, if you see this animal in public do not approach it as it may become aggressive."

