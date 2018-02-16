Man murdered Scots dog sled guide girlfriend in Lapland

Karel Frybl stabbed Santa Safari guide Rebecca Johnson ten times in the chest.

Rebecca Johnson:

A man who stabbed his Scottish girlfriend to death at a Christmas resort in Lapland has been jailed for life.

Karel Frybl initially denied murdering husky sled guide Rebecca Johnson in Finland on December 3, 2016.

He claimed to have no memory of stabbing the 26-year-old ten times before fleeing on a dogsled in temperatures as low as -30C.

He was found several miles away with shallow self-inflicted knife wounds and claimed Ms Johnson had stabbed him.

During his trial he admitted killing his girlfriend, who was from Burntisland in Fife and worked for the Santa Safari tour company.

He was convicted of murder at a court in Lapland on Friday and sentenced to life in prison.

The court heard Frybl was abusive towards Ms Johnson during their relationship.

A message from Ms Johnson's sister was read out in which she warned: "This will escalate and he may end up killing you."

The couple had argued the night before the fatal attack and slept in separate holiday cottages at the resort in the village of Kuttanen.

As well as ten stab wounds to the chest Ms Johnson also suffered 30 punctures and cuts to her head, neck, abdomen, back, hands and right leg.

Former soldier Frybl, from the Czech Republic, is likely to serve between 12 and 15 years in prison. He can appeal his sentence but the process could take up to a year.

