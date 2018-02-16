Scotland's biggest Chinese New Year celebration begins

Thousands of visitors are expected at the Chinese lantern festival at Edinburgh Zoo.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5735005712001-lanterns-of-china.jpg" />

Scotland's biggest Chinese New Year celebration will take place at Edinburgh Zoo.

The event is set to welcome the Year of the Dog with traditional performers and street food native to China.

The festival will be held at the Giant Lanterns of China installation, which was inspired by the zoo's giant pandas, Tian Tian (Sweetie) and Yang Guang (Sunshine).

Thousands of visitors will be entertained by performances including the mysterious face-changer and a traditional tea pouring ceremony known as Gongfu Tea, native to Sichuan Province.

There will also be traditional Chinese acts including an acrobatic plate spinner and contortionist, Haiyan He, and acrobatic duo Jinyi Liu and Yujie Zhou.

One of China's most iconic landmarks, the Temple of Heaven, has been transported 5000 miles to Edinburgh in the form of a colossal silk lantern which takes centre stage at the event.

Visitors can explore a trail of over 450 gigantic Chinese lanterns including a 19-foot high and 115-foot long Chinese dragon.

Chinese foods such as black bean and kung pao Sichuan street pots and Western-fusion shredded Peking duck pizza will be on offer.

CEO of Edinburgh Zoo, Barbara Smith, said: "The Giant Lanterns of China will be Scotland's biggest celebration of Chinese New Year and brings an authentic taste of Chinese culture to Scotland's capital.

"We're expecting thousands of visitors over the next week but there is still time to book your tickets.

"There's no better or more exciting place to welcome the Year of the Dog."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.