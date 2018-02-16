US-bound flight makes emergency landing in Scotland

The United Airlines flight diverted to Edinburgh due to a medical emergency on Friday.

United Airlines: Plane to take off again in afternoon. PA

A plane flying from London to Houston has made an emergency landing in Scotland.

The United Airlines flight diverted to Edinburgh due to a medical emergency on Friday.

The plane was due to take off again shortly after 1.20pm.

It is anticipated the service will arrive in Houston at 5.20pm.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.