US-bound flight makes emergency landing in Scotland
The United Airlines flight diverted to Edinburgh due to a medical emergency on Friday.
A plane flying from London to Houston has made an emergency landing in Scotland.
The plane was due to take off again shortly after 1.20pm.
It is anticipated the service will arrive in Houston at 5.20pm.
