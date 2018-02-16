Man in court charged with murder after body found in flat

Paul Ness, 44, is accused of murdering Alan Glancy, 47, in Edinburgh earlier this month.

Alan Glancy: Found in Fountainbridge flat. Police Scotland

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was discovered in an Edinburgh flat.

Police found Alan Glancy, 47, dead at a property in Fountainbridge on Thursday, February 1.

An investigation was launched and officers said on Wednesday that a man had been arrested in connection with Mr Glancy's death.

Paul Ness, 44, has now appeared in court charged with murder.

Ness, from Edinburgh, made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

He is expected to make a second appearance next week.

