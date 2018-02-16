Two men arrested in connection with house breakings

Two properties in Edinburgh were robbed on Sunday and Monday night.

Arrest: Two men have been detained in connection with house brakings.

Two men have been arrested in connection with robberies in Edinburgh.

Two properties in Dolphin Road, Currie and Milligan Drive, The Wisp, were robbed of money, jewellery and electronic equipment on Sunday and Monday respectively.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged and a 21-year-old man has been detained.

Police are continuing their inquiries into these incidents and are making a further appeal for witnesses following the recovery of a vehicle.

The car is a silver Vauxhall Corsa, registration number SG02 DOU. It has black alloy wheels, smoky-coloured rear light clusters and denting to the rear of the vehicle.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses who recognised the car at either street.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant said: "Anyone who may have seen this silver Vauxhall Corsa hatchback in the areas of Dolphin Road, Currie in the early hours of Sunday 11 February or Milligan Drive, the Wisp around 9.30pm on Monday 12 February, or anywhere else in suspicious circumstances, is asked to get in touch."

