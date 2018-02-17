Dozens of firefighters battle blaze above barbershop

The emergency services were called to Murray Place shortly after 6pm on Friday.

Forty-four firefighters battled a blaze which broke out in a three-storey building above a barbershop in Stirling.

The emergency services were called to Murray Place shortly after 6pm on Friday and were still at the scene on Saturday morning.

The fire began on the top floor of a three-storey building above Kings' Barber Shop and crews had to use cherry picker-style height vehicles to reach it.

Nobody is believed to have been injured.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received multiple calls at 6.15pm to reports of a fire which had taken hold within a three-story buying on Murray place.

"We sent two appliances from Stirling fire station, on arrival Stirling crew immediately requested further assistance.

"A total of seven fire appliances and two height appliances were in attendance with an total of 44 firefighters.

"Crews are still on the scene working to make the area safe."

