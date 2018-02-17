Teenage boy arrested over park rape of 13-year-old girl

The attack happened while the teenager was walking in Ladywell Park, Bannockburn.

Ladywell Park: Boy arrested after girl attacked (file pic). STV

A teenage boy has been arrested over the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The attack happened while the teenager was walking in Ladywell Park, Bannockburn, on Saturday, February 10.

The teenager will be referred to the Children's Reporter, Police Scotland said.

A spokesman added: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact them."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.