Teenage boy arrested over park rape of 13-year-old girl
The attack happened while the teenager was walking in Ladywell Park, Bannockburn.
A teenage boy has been arrested over the rape of a 13-year-old girl.
The attack happened while the teenager was walking in Ladywell Park, Bannockburn, on Saturday, February 10.
The teenager will be referred to the Children's Reporter, Police Scotland said.
A spokesman added: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact them."
