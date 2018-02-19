Gang battered man using workmen's tools in street attack

The 25-year-old victim was assaulted on Edinburgh Road in Bathgate on Thursday.

Gang: Incident near garage. Google 2018

A man has been attacked by a gang using workmen's tools as he walked along a busy street in West Lothian.

The 25-year-old victim was assaulted on Edinburgh Road in Bathgate around 8.30am on Thursday.

Three men got out of a white Ford Transit flatbed truck before attacking him as he walked past Kaim Park Garage.

Police said the gang used workmen's tools during the incident and took some of the victim's possessions.

Constable Tony Gilhooley of West Calder police station said: "This was a vicious attack on a man simply walking along the road.

"His injuries were not serious but he was understandably shaken up by this unprovoked and unexpected attack.

"Edinburgh Road would have been busy with traffic and we would expect many people to have seen the incident and we are asking them to please contact us."

