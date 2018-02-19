Man in court after cash and jewellery stolen from homes

Kevin Tully, 31, charged with assault and robbery after two raids in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court: Tully appeared on Monday. STV

A man has appeared in court after two robberies in Edinburgh.

Two properties in Dolphin Road, Currie and Milligan Drive, The Wisp, were robbed of money, jewellery and electronic equipment on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Kevin Tully, 31, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday facing two charges of assault and robbery.

The case was continued for further inquiry and Tully was remanded in custody.