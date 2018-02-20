Robbers drag man from his car outside shopping centre

A 24-year-old man was attacked as he sat in his vehicle outside a Carphone Warehouse.

Scene of the crime: Carphone Warehouse in Straiton Mains. Google 2018

A man was dragged from his car by two robbers outside a shopping centre in Edinburgh.

The 24-year-old victim was outside the Carphone Warehouse in Straiton Mains, Midlothian, around 7.25pm on Monday when the attack took place.

The two men approached him as he sat in the car and forced open the door, dragging him from the vehicle.

They tried to steal his car but were thwarted and took his wallet.

'This was an unprovoked attack with the victim showing extreme bravery to prevent the suspects from stealing his car.' Detective constable Laura Bowie

Detective constable Laura Bowie, from Dalkeith CID, said: "This was an unprovoked attack with the victim showing extreme bravery to prevent the suspects from stealing his car.

"Thankfully the victim was not seriously injured and we are keen to trace those responsible.

"I would ask anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the Straiton Mains area, or has information that can help with our investigations, to contact officers immediately."

The first suspect is in his mid 20s and wore a grey hoody with a red or orange scarf over his face.

The second suspect is in his early 20s and wore a grey hoody and a black beanie hat.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.