TV presenter John Leslie denies groping woman in nightclub

Ex-Blue Peter star is accused of putting his hand under woman's clothing in Edinburgh.

Atik: The alleged incident happened at the nightclub in West Tollcross. STV

Television presenter John Leslie has denied groping a woman in a nightclub.

Leslie, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting the 26-year-old woman in Atik, in West Tollcross, Edinburgh, in last year.

Prosecutors claim he put his hand under the woman's clothing during the alleged incident on June 25.

The case was called at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday under Leslie's real name of John Stott.

Former Wheel of Fortune and Blue Peter presenter Leslie did not appear at the hearing, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Defence solicitor Mark Harrower told Sheriff Alison Stirling that the accusation had been hanging over his client for a long time and was extremely stressful.

