Suspicious package near castle 'could have caused injury'

A cardboard box was found in a shelter near Kings Stables Road in January.

Investigation: Device initially thought to be a hoax. STV

A suspicious device which was found near Edinburgh Castle could have caused injury, police have said.

A cardboard box was discovered in a shelter near Kings Stables Road on Thursday, January 11.

Bomb disposal teams carried out a controlled explosion on the device around 8.10pm that night.

The road and West Princes Street Gardens were closed off as the incident was investigated.

Officers initially believed the device was an elaborate hoax, but further tests have shown it had the potential to injure people or damage property nearby.

Police on Wednesday made a fresh appeal for information, asking for anyone with mobile phone footage of the Gardens from January 11 to come forward.

Detective chief inspector Kenny Armstrong said: "It has been almost six weeks since this suspicious package was left within a shelter at Princes Street Gardens and I'm hoping that this further public appeal will encourage people with information - no matter how small - to come forward.

"I'd like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the immediate vicinity of the Gardens or who has information as to who may be responsible.

"I have more than a dozen detectives in the area of West Princes Street Gardens today and would ask anyone with any relevant information to share this with them."

Detectives have examined 800 hours of CCTV footage so far and spoken to several people who were in Princes Street Gardens on January 11.

Chief Inspector David Robertson added: "Public safety remains our priority and I would urge people to remain vigilant, be alert not alarmed, and to report anything suspicious to police.

"We continue to police the many city centre events appropriately and are committed to working in partnership to ensure Edinburgh remains a safe place to live, work and visit."

Police Scotland can be contacted via 101, and images and footage can be sent to OPERATIONALEXANDRA@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

