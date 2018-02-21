  • STV
  • MySTV

Suspicious package near castle 'could have caused injury'

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

A cardboard box was found in a shelter near Kings Stables Road in January.

Investigation: Device initially thought to be a hoax.
Investigation: Device initially thought to be a hoax. STV

A suspicious device which was found near Edinburgh Castle could have caused injury, police have said.

A cardboard box was discovered in a shelter near Kings Stables Road on Thursday, January 11.

Bomb disposal teams carried out a controlled explosion on the device around 8.10pm that night.

The road and West Princes Street Gardens were closed off as the incident was investigated.

Officers initially believed the device was an elaborate hoax, but further tests have shown it had the potential to injure people or damage property nearby.

Police on Wednesday made a fresh appeal for information, asking for anyone with mobile phone footage of the Gardens from January 11 to come forward.

Detective chief inspector Kenny Armstrong said: "It has been almost six weeks since this suspicious package was left within a shelter at Princes Street Gardens and I'm hoping that this further public appeal will encourage people with information - no matter how small - to come forward.

"I'd like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the immediate vicinity of the Gardens or who has information as to who may be responsible.

"I have more than a dozen detectives in the area of West Princes Street Gardens today and would ask anyone with any relevant information to share this with them."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1406079-controlled-explosion-carried-out-near-edinburgh-castle/ | default

Detectives have examined 800 hours of CCTV footage so far and spoken to several people who were in Princes Street Gardens on January 11.

Chief Inspector David Robertson added: "Public safety remains our priority and I would urge people to remain vigilant, be alert not alarmed, and to report anything suspicious to police.

"We continue to police the many city centre events appropriately and are committed to working in partnership to ensure Edinburgh remains a safe place to live, work and visit."

Police Scotland can be contacted via 101, and images and footage can be sent to OPERATIONALEXANDRA@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.