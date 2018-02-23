Scots teenager one of the youngest to fly microlight solo

Jordan Bathgate, from Midlothian, has taken to the skies without an instructor present.

A teenager from Midlothian is one of the youngest people to pilot a microlight aircraft solo in the UK.

Jordan Bathgate, 16, completed his first circuit in the air without an instructor earlier in February.

On Thursday, he took to the skies again at East Fortune airfield in East Lothian, this time with an instructor present due to the weather conditions.

Jordan, from Dalkeith, will be able to apply for his pilots' license when he turns 17.

He picked up his interest in microlighting after being given a trial flight for his 14th birthday, and fits his aviation around his school work.

'He's got a good natural feel for it.' Gordon Douglas, instructor

Instructor Gordon Douglas said: "To get to the stage of flying solo in an aircraft like this, there's quite a lot of stuff to cover.

"It's taken him around 21 hours, compared with the average which is more like double that.

"He's got a good natural feel for it."

Jordan said: "My favourite part is always the take-off, when you accelerate down the runway and all of a sudden you're in the sky.

"It's just amazing really."

He added: "If other opportunities come up I will try and take them.

"Breaking records for youngest pilot to travel places, longest distances, things like that.

"But I wouldn't go out searching for them, I think I'm quite content with the first solo in this machine."

