Search to find mother missing with five-month-old daughter

Toni McNelis was last seen leaving a property in Edinburgh with her daughter.

Toni McNelis: Major search to find her and daughter.

A mother has gone missing with her five-month-old daughter.

Toni McNelis was last seen leaving a property on Marine Gardens in Edinburgh with her daughter on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Inspector Graeme Dignan said: "Concerns are growing for the welfare of Toni and her daughter and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen them recently, or know of their whereabouts to get in touch with us through the 101 number.

"This is out of character for Toni and I would ask anyone who may have seen them to call us immediately so we can ensure she is safe and well.

"Likewise I would ask Toni herself to get in touch with us if she sees this appeal in order to let us know she is safe and well."

