Bottles thrown during ten-man mass brawl in St Andrews

Paul O'Hare

Two men were taken to hospital after the fight broke out around 2.40am in Abbey Street.

Police: Officers believe a number of locals and taxi drivers would have witnessed the violence. Google

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious facial injuries after a mass street brawl in St Andrews.

Police Scotland said bottles were thrown during violent clashes which culminated in a fight in the Abbey Street area of the town around 2.40am.

Officers believe up to ten men were involved.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson said "This was a serious disturbance which has left two young men with serious facial injuries.

"The group involved are described as being in the 18-23 years old age band, and were wearing jeans and jumpers.

"We believe they were in the St Andrews town centre for some time last night under the influence of alcohol and people may have cause to have been alarmed about their behaviour."

Police believe a number of locals and taxi drivers would have witnessed the violence.

Detective Chief Inspector Anderson said: "From our inquires, we understand that a group of males have been involved in a physical confrontation that started on Playfair Terrace culminating on Abbey Street when these males were injured.

"We know that during this time, the males confronted and chased each other by throwing bottles on Bell Street and South Street and believe that people in the town that night would have seen this.

"I would be particularly interested to speak to any taxi drivers who were working last night and had been parked at the rank on Bell Street who may have seen the group confront each other and who may also have dash-cam footage that may assist our Inquires."

The fighting is also believed to be linked to the theft of a motorbike from an address on the Canongate, shortly after 3am.

It is now believed to be in the Methil area of Fife.

The injured men were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Detective Chief Inspector Anderson added: "We are carrying out door to door enquiries and reviewing CCTV images in the area as part of the investigation.

"I would like to reassurance the public that we are following a positive line of enquiry., however I would ask that anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any knowledge of who was involved, get in touch with us."

Witnesses are asked to call 101 number, using the reference 0557 of 27/2, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

