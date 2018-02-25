Two held after 'mass street brawl involving ten men'

Bottles were allegedly thrown during violent clashes on Abbey Street in St Andrews.

St Andrews: Police still investigating. Google 2018/PA

A boy and a man have been arrested after a mass street brawl.

Bottles were allegedly thrown during violent clashes involving ten men, culminating in a fight on Abbey Street in St Andrews.

A 16-year-old boy and a man, 20, have been held by police following the brawl at 2.40am on Saturday.

Chief inspector John Anderson said: "We would like to reassure the local community that we are continuing to follow positive lines of inquiry to establish the involvement of others in this incident and I would like to thank the public for their assistance."

