Actress Kim Cattrall pays tribute to brother in Edinburgh
The Sex and the City star lit a candle in memory of him at St Cuthbert's Church.
Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has paid tribute to her brother in Edinburgh.
The actress, 61, posted an image of herself after lighting a candle in memory of her brother Christopher at the city's St Cuthbert's Church.
She wrote: "Thank you to St Cuthbert's Parish Minister in Edinburgh, Reverend Peter Sutton, and our wonderful, joyful Scottish friends for making us laugh today.
"Lighting a candle in memory of our brother, son, father and husband, Christopher Adrian Alexander Cattrall. Forever in our thoughts. RIP."
The star previously announced her "one of a kind" brother had died unexpectedly after she appealed for help to find him.
