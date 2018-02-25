Actress Kim Cattrall pays tribute to brother in Edinburgh

The Sex and the City star lit a candle in memory of him at St Cuthbert's Church.

Kim Cattral: Brother died unexpectedly. Kim Cattral

Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has paid tribute to her brother in Edinburgh.

The actress, 61, posted an image of herself after lighting a candle in memory of her brother Christopher at the city's St Cuthbert's Church.

She wrote: "Thank you to St Cuthbert's Parish Minister in Edinburgh, Reverend Peter Sutton, and our wonderful, joyful Scottish friends for making us laugh today.

"Lighting a candle in memory of our brother, son, father and husband, Christopher Adrian Alexander Cattrall. Forever in our thoughts. RIP."

The star previously announced her "one of a kind" brother had died unexpectedly after she appealed for help to find him.

