Three people rescued from house blaze in East Lothian

Number of fire engines sent to the property in Dunbar on Sunday night.

Rescue: Condition of all three not known. © STV

Three people have been rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out at a house.

Crews were alerted to the fire at Cedar Street in Dunbar, East Lothian, shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

Operations control sent "a number of fire engines" to the incident and the flames have been extinguished.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters rescued three casualties from the property and transferred them into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service."

Their conditions are not known.