Army mascot Shetland pony Lance Corporal Cruachan III dies

The much-loved military pony had to be put down aged 30 at his barracks in Edinburgh.

Tribute: Military career took Cruachan to Iraq and former Yugoslavia.
A Shetland pony which was a former army mascot, Lance Corporal Cruachan III, has died.

The much-loved pony had to be put down aged 30 in his stable at Edinburgh's Redford Barracks.

He had been suffering from arthritis all over his body and was in severe pain despite medical treatment.

Cruachan III began his service in 1st Battalion, the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders in 1995, later becoming the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland when the Scottish regiments were merged.

The pony travelled with his regiment and during his service he was awarded the NATO Former Yugoslavia Medal and the Iraq medal.

'An animal first but soldier second, he held all values and standards we would expect in a Scottish soldier coming into work.'
Corporal Mark Wilkinson, pony major

He retired after the last night of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in 2012 and was replaced by Cruachan IV.

The tradition of Shetland pony mascots dates back to 1929 when Princess Louise presented Cruachan I to the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, and the animals are a familiar sight at many public events.

Cruachan III continued attending official events where he was able to even after his retirement.

Army: Queen enjoyed Cruachan's antics.
Corporal Mark Wilkinson, the Royal Regiment of Scotland's pony major, said Cruachan III helped to train his successor, keeping him in line with his "stern demeanor" and the occasional nip.

He said: "I will always be in debt to him for giving me the opportunity to meet so many people, both civilian and military.

"Her majesty the Queen always asked for him and everyone always smiled when they saw him ­- this is a testament to how loved he was.

"He had been challenged with numerous health problems in his later years, which he has always been able to beat.

"Unfortunately this one was too much."

Cpl Wilkinson added: "An animal first but soldier second, he held all values and standards we would expect in a Scottish soldier coming into work.

"Nothing was ever a chore and I will miss not seeing his face covered in feed every morning."

'His sense of mischief was well known and admired, except perhaps by the pony majors, who often would have to stand on their guard.'
Royal Regiment of Scotland

The Royal Regiment of Scotland issued a tribute statement, saying: "Always smart and never failing on parade he represented the Regiment loyally and steadfastly for many years.

"He embodied the traits of the Scottish soldier; steady, hardy and even- tempered.

"His sense of mischief was well known and admired, except perhaps by the pony majors, who often would have to stand on their guard."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.