Fears grow for woman missing while hillwalking in snow
Alison Fox, of Alloa, went walking on the Ochil Hills, Forth valley, on Thursday.
A woman has been reported missing after going hillwalking in the snow.
Alison Fox from Alloa went walking on the Ochil Hills, Forth valley, on Thursday afternoon before getting lost.
Mountain rescue teams have been drafted in to find the 51-year-old.
Ms Fox, who speaks with an English accent, is 5ft 2in, slim, has short, red hair and wears thick glasses.
Inspector Jim Young said : "The adverse weather on the hills makes us very concerned for Alison's welfare and we are keen to trace her as soon as possible.
"I must stress that I do not want members of the public to come out and assist with the search due to the weather conditions but if you have any relevant information that can help us establish Alison's whereabouts please contact the police immediately."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
