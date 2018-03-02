Body found near farm in search for missing hillwalker 

Alison Fox, 51, from Alloa, got lost while walking on the Ochil Hills on Thursday afternoon.

Police: Search teams looking for Alison Fox recovered a body on Friday afternoon.

Police searching for a woman reported missing after going hill walking in the snow have recovered a body.

Alison Fox, from Alloa, got lost on the Ochil Hills on Thursday afternoon.

Officers and Mountain Rescue teams had been searching the area in a bid to trace the 51-year-old.

But Police in Forth Valley confirmed the body of a woman was found near to Dunyat Farm around 2.15pm on Friday.

A force spokesman said: "No formal identification has taken place at this time, however Alison's family are being informed.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.