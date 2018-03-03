Man arrested over suspicious death in Dalkeith

A 41-year-old man was found seriously injured in Dalkeith, but died from his injuries.

Injured: The man was found injured. google

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after a person has died in Midlothian.

At around 12.25pm on Saturday, a 41-year-old man was found seriously injured on Woodburn Road, Dalkeith.

Emergency services attended the man, but he passed away from injuries at the scene.

The death is being treated as suspicious and a major investigation is underway.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time and we are continuing with our investigation into the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"If you were in or around Woodburn Road during the early afternoon and have any information relevant to our investigation then please contact us immediately."

Inspector Michelle Ritchie from Dalkeith Police Station said: "We recognise that this death may have a significant impact on the local community and we'll have high visibility patrols in the area supporting the inquiry and offering reassurance to the public. "

Anyone with information can call police on 101.

