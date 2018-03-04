Death of man, 29, being treated as suspicious 

The man was found with serious injuries, and died at the scene.

Death: A 29-year-old man died at the scene. Google

A 29-year-old man has died in Clackmannanshire after sustaining serious injuries.

At around 7.35pm on Saturday, police were called to an address in Pine Grove, Alloa.

The man was found to have sustained a number of serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as suspicious and police are currently following a positive line of inquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Pinkney said: "As a result of the injuries sustained by the man found within the Pine Grove property, we are treating this death as suspicious and have launched a major investigation to determine the full circumstances.

"Anyone who seen or heard anything suspicious in the Pine Grove area on Saturday evening should contact police immediately."

Inspector Catherine Starkey said: "Incidents like this are a rarity in Alloa but we are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and have uniformed officers conducting high visibility patrols in the area.

"These officers are on hand to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather any useful information the community may have."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

