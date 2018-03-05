Fears grow for girl, 15, missing for more than two days
Leah Doyle, from the Glenrothes area of Fife, was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
Police are growing concerned for a teenager who has been missing for more than two days.
Leah Doyle, 15, from the Glenrothes area of Fife, was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
Anyone with any information regarding Leah's whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference 0043 of the 4th March 2018.
