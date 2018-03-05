Pair charged with murder after death of man in flat

The man was pronounced dead on Saturday after being discovered in a flat in Alloa.

Pine Grove: Pair were arrested on Sunday in connection with incident. Google

Two men have been charged with murder after another man was found dead at a flat in Clackmannanshire.

Police were called to the disturbance in Pine Grove, Alloa, at around 7.35pm on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, having sustained serious injuries.

The two men charged with murder, aged 35 and 44, were arrested on Sunday night.

They are expected to appear at Alloa Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

