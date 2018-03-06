Man's body discovered in field near business centre

Police have launched an investigation and are treating the death as 'unexplained'.

Investigation: Parts of field sealed off. STV

The death of a man whose body was found near a business centre in Edinburgh is being treated as unexplained.

The body was found in wasteland near Castlebrae Business Centre in Peffer Place on Tuesday.

An investigation was launched and forensic officers are at the scene.

Parts of the field were closed off and a forensic tent was put in place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a man in the area of the Castlebrae Business Centre, Peffer Place, on Tuesday March 6.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Police: Forensic officers at the scene.