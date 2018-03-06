Pair charged with murdering man found dead in flat
Mark Harrison and Barry Harrison are alleged to have killed the 29-year-old.
Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man in Clackmannanshire at the weekend.
Officers were alerted to a disturbance in Pine Grove, Alloa, at about 7.35pm on Saturday.
A 29-year-old man was found to have suffered a number of injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mark Harrison, 35, was charged with murder and assault to severe injury when he appeared at Alloa Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Barry Harrison, 44, was charged with murder, assault to injury and assault.
Neither entered a plea and both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.