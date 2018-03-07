Site of Cockenzie power station purchased by council

An agreement was reached with Scottish Power about the future of the site.

Power: Chimney stacks dominated the skyline.

East Lothian Council has bought the site of Cockenzie Power Station after the iconic building was demolished in 2015.

An agreement was reached with Scottish Power which allowed the the site to be transferred to the local authority on Wednesday.

The power stations's two 500ft-tall chimneys dominated the skyline until they were brought down in a controlled explosion.

Purchase: Norman Hampshire, left, was 'delighted'.

Thousands of spectators gathered to watch the chimney stacks come down in September 2015, after the plant was decommissioned.

The council said it will market the site for commercial purposes, with office buildings, landscaped areas and an "energy quarter" among plans for the future.

Depute council leader Norman Hampshire said: "I am delighted at this outcome.

"This is a key site of huge importance to the economic future of East Lothian and for the communities that surround it.

"The council has been actively involved in discussions around the future of the site for a number of years now, since it became clear that Cockenzie Power Station was to be decommissioned and that plans for a gas-fired station would not be going ahead."

Lee Warren, head of thermal generation at Scottish Power, said: "Scottish Power is pleased to have completed the sale of the former Cockenzie power station site after several months of positive discussions with East Lothian Council.

"ScottishPower will work closely with East Lothian Council to ensure arrangements are finalised for the ongoing maintenance and management of the assets it continues to be responsible for associated with the Musselburgh Lagoons."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.