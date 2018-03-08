Occupants of car sought after man's body found in field

Darren 'Chicken' McCutcheon was found dead behind a business centre on Tuesday.

Appeal: Seen on Thursday last week.

Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found behind a business centre are looking to trace the occupants of a car he was seen in days earlier.

The body of Darren McCutcheon, who is known locally as "Chicken", was found in a field behind Castlebrae Business Centre in Edinburgh around 2.45pm on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old's death is being treated as unexplained by police, who are trying to piece together his movements.

A field behind the business centre was cordoned off by forensic officers on Tuesday.

Detectives say Mr McCutcheon was last seen in Niddrie on Thursday last week and anyone who may have seen him before this time should forward.

'We are seeking to find out where he went after that time and prior to his body being found, and ultimately how he died.' DI Kevin Harkins

Detective inspector Kevin Harkins of Gayfield CID said: "Darren was last seen around 9.45pm on Thursday, March 1 in the Niddrie House Drive area, when he possibly got into a dark-coloured car.

"We are seeking to find out where he went after that time and prior to his body being found, and ultimately how he died.

"We know that Darren had left an address in Niddrie Marischal Road at around 7pm that day (1 March), where he was collected by a dark-coloured car.

"Between 7pm and 9.45pm we believe Darren to have been in the Niddrie area of the city."

He continued: "We are keen to speak to the occupants of the car that Darren got into on Niddrie Marischal Road at around 7pm, and establish if this was the same vehicle he was seen with at 9.45pm in Niddrie House Drive.

"When last seen Darren was wearing a grey hooded top and black jogging bottoms, which had stripes down the outside of the legs. He was around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build and had short dark hair.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Darren any time after 7pm on Thursday, March 1 to come forward to officers as they may have information that can assist with our inquiries."

