Woman fights for life after collision with East Coast bus

The pedestrian, 68, was hit by a double-decker bus in Melville Crescent, Edinburgh.

Melville Crescent: Incident happened near Robert Dundas statue. Google

A woman is fighting for her life after a collision with a double-decker East Coast bus in Edinburgh.

Around 7pm on Friday, the bus was travelling west when it crashed into a pedestrian on Melville Crescent at the roundabout, near the Robert Dundas statue.

The 68-year-old woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, where medical staff currently describe her condition as critical.

Traffic diversions were put in place in the area until around 10.30pm while emergency services attended the scene.

Sergeant Kos Papakyriakou of Edinburgh's road policing unit said: "The woman is currently described as being in a critical condition and we continue to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

"As part of this, we'd ask anyone who witnessed this or who has any information which may be relevant to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3653 of March 9.

