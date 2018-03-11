Woman sexually assaulted on footpath near roundabout

The 24-year-old was attacked in the early hours of Sunday in West Lothian.

Livingston: Assault happened near Eliburn North Roundabout. Google

An appeal has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted on a footpath near a roundabout in West Lothian.

The 24-year-old victim was attacked at around 4.45am on Sunday on a path near Eliburn North Roundabout in Livingston.

She was walking along it when she was approached by a man who then assaulted her.

He ‎is described as white, in his mid-20s, of medium build, around 5ft 10in and with dark brown hair and stubble.

The suspect was also wearing a dark blue or black jumper and dark jeans.

Detective sergeant David Macmillan, of Livingston CID, said: "A thorough investigation into this incident is currently underway and we continue to support the woman at this very distressing time.

"I'd urge anyone who was in the area around 4.45am, anyone who recognises this man's description or who has information which may be relevant to contact us immediately."

‎Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0890 of March 11, or can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

