Motorcycle passenger injured after collision with car

The crash happened at 7.15am on Monday on the A71 near the Oakland roundabout.

A71: Traffic warning for motorists near Oakland roundabout. Google

A pillion passenger on a motorcycle has been left with back and pelvic injuries after a collision with a car near a roundabout.

The incident took place at around 7.15am on Monday on the eastbound carriageway of the A71 in West Lothian close to the Oakland roundabout.

A Ford Fiesta and a Triumph motorcycle crashed into each other, injuring the male passenger on the motorbike.

He is currently being treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service and will be taken to hospital.

No one else has been reported injuries but the road is currently closed, with drivers being urged to seek alternative routes.

Anyone with any further information on the crash is urged by police to come forward.

They can contact the road policing unit at Livingston Police Station on 101, quoting ncident number 665 of the March 12.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.