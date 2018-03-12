First couples tie the knot at new city chambers suite

  • STV
A new suite for marriages has opened at the historic Edinburgh City Chambers.

Wedding: Corinna is studying in Edinburgh. City of Edinburgh Council

The first weddings have been held in a new suite for ceremonies at Edinburgh City Chambers.

Corinna Lehrke and Fabian Wegener were among the first to tie the knot at the Royal Mile venue last week.

The suite consists of two wedding rooms and a reception area for guests.

It was created after Edinburgh city council's registration services were moved from Lothian Chambers to the historic City Chambers, a building which dates back to 1760.

Student Corinna and Fabian, who had travelled form Germany, walked down the aisle on Friday.

The first ceremony took place on Thursday.

Register: Fabian travelled from Germany. City of Edinburgh Council

Corinna Wegener (formerly Lehrke), said: "Right after the engagement happened we knew that we wanted to get married alone in secret, in a special place.

"Edinburgh is such a special place for us, as we both fell in love instantly with the city when I first came here to study for my master's degree in 2014, and Fabian when he first visited me.

"The city chambers immediately felt like the right choice because of the beautiful building and the perfect location, close to the Royal Mile and the Castle.

"We are thrilled that everybody at the city chambers made it so easy for us to get married here - this is a special day that we will always and forever remember."

Suite: Registrar's Office has moved. City of Edinburgh Council

Edinburgh is second only to Gretna Green in popularity for marriages, and between September and October last year half of those getting married were from outside the city.

Councillor Alasdair Rankin said: "It's wonderful to see these beautiful new rooms now in use.

"Far from the back-room feel of 80s and 90s registrar offices, this attractive, stylish suite is more in line with wedding venues around the country.

"I'm pleased that we've been able to use locally-sourced, Scottish materials in the refurbishment, including some expertly-made oak furniture from the Grassmarket Community Project."

