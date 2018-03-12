Pedestrian who died after being struck by car named
Anthony Moore, 36, was fatally injured after being hit by an Audi on the A911 in Fife.
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car at a roundabout has been named.
Anthony Moore died after being struck by an Audi on the A911 between Windygates and Glenrothes at the Durie Vale roundabout in Fife.
The 36-year-old, from Cardenden, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers closed the road for several hours following the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
