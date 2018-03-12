Pedestrian who died after being struck by car named

Anthony Moore, 36, was fatally injured after being hit by an Audi on the A911 in Fife.

A911: Man pronounced dead at scene. Google 2018

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car at a roundabout has been named.

Anthony Moore died after being struck by an Audi on the A911 between Windygates and Glenrothes at the Durie Vale roundabout in Fife.

The 36-year-old, from Cardenden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers closed the road for several hours following the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

