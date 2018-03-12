Crufts winner brands arena protesters 'silly people'

Yvette Short, of Midlothian, hit back at the animal rights activists who stormed the stage.

Crufts: Winner Yvette Short with Tease.

The winner of this year's Crufts dog show has said protesters who stormed the arena at the end of the competition are "silly people".

Tease the Whippet scooped the crown after a flawless display at the world's biggest dog show at the NEC Arena in Birmingham on Sunday.

But the finale descended into chaos as placard-waving animal rights protesters ran onto the arena floor while the Best in Show trophy was being awarded.

Two French demonstrators from a vegan activist group backed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) burst through barriers with banners saying "Crufts: Canine Eugenics".

Dog owner Yvette Short, 52, from Bonnyrigg in Midlothian, was captured live on TV carrying the two-and-a-half-year-old dog to safety as guards sought to tackle the activists.

Protest: Demonstrators ran on to the arena.

On Monday, Mrs Short said: "That spoilt it, they scared my dog.

"They are meant to be animal lovers. That wasn't being lovely, was it?

"They are silly people."

But Mrs Short was still ecstatic with the win alongside the support she has received from friends and family.

She added: "The win was amazing, it's tremendous.

"The family has shown great support and other people along the way.

"I saw the judge pointing but I looked down because you just never know whether they are pointing at you or not.

"We are not sure what we are going to do with the dog yet as she's only two-and-a-half, so we'll see when we get home."

The win brought to a close another memorable Crufts, which attracted more than 150,000 visitors to Birmingham over the four days.

Tease was up against a Pointer, which took Reserve Best in Show, Newfoundland, a Border Collie, a Papillon, an Akita and a Scottish Terrier.

