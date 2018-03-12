Edinburgh restaurant named Best Scottish Kebab House

Verdo Turkish BBQ has won a top spot at the British Kebab awards.

Winner: The Edinburgh restaurant has taken the top spot. Verdo Turkish BBQ

An Edinburgh eatery has been named the best Scottish kebab house.

Verdo Turkish BBQ, near the Meadows, has scooped the top accolade for the best kebab on offer in Scotland.

Dino Pizza and Kebab, Forfar was named as runner-up.

Kebab businesses in every corner of Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales battled for gongs in 16 categories on Monday.

This year, members of the public nominated 5012 of their favourite kebab shops. These were shortlisted down to 153, based on the number of public votes received.

British Kebab Awards founder, Ibrahim Dogus, said: "The kebab is on the march to be Britain's national dish and the excitement around this event grows every year.

"Some of the kebabs being produced in the top flight are incredible. This cuisine is coming of age in Britain with interesting twists and, at its heart, good ingredients cooked well.

"British foodies are showing their appreciation for this ancient style of cooking and competition is getting extremely hot."

