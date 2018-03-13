Man held after 'freeing more than 120 buffalo from farm'

The alleged incident happened at The Buffalo Farm and Shawsmill Stables near Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Farm: Man seen on CCTV. The Buffalo Farm/ stock pic

A man has been charged after more than 120 buffalo and six horses were allegedly released from their farm enclosures.

The incident is said to have happened at The Buffalo Farm and Shawsmill Stables near Kirkcaldy in Fife.

CCTV appeared to show a man freeing and then kicking the animals on Sunday, March 4.

Officers said a 21-year-old has been charged over the alleged incident.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

